Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

“Yeah,” Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.

Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: "We knew it beforehand, so we’ll plan accordingly.”

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics’ series in Toronto this weekend.

“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told The Globe.

