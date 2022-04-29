Praise, few blemishes in file of cop who shot Patrick Lyoya

Schurr, who is white, and Lyoya physically struggled across a front lawn while Lyoya's passenger recorded the scene on his phone.

Lyoya, 26, was on the ground when Schurr shot him after demanding that he take his hand off the officer's Taser, according to video.

State police investigating the shooting submitted a report Thursday to the Kent County prosecutor, who will consider if any charges are warranted. Chris Becker said he still needs reports about Schurr's Taser and body-worn camera.

A witness to the confrontation told Grand Rapids police that Schurr “did everything he could to de-escalate the situation,” according to an incident report released Friday, though some experts, civil rights groups and Lyoya's family vigorously disagree.

Lyoya's parents want Schurr fired and charged with crimes.

Schurr's personnel file, released to The Associated Press under a public records request, reveals only a few warts. He was ordered to drive safely after causing a crash while backing up his patrol car in 2021.

That same year Schurr said he stopped a car because an air freshener dangling from a mirror could obstruct the driver's vision. A search turned up a small safe that was subsequently broken open by a tow-truck driver at the request of another officer. A portion of a stolen gun was inside.

The search was deemed OK by internal affairs investigators, but Schurr was criticized for not reporting the broken safe, records show.

Schurr's file shows he was assigned early in his career to the south side of Grand Rapids, where a night-shift team of seven to 11 officers was given a performance award for 2016.

Rahinsky noted more than 500 felony arrests during “countless foot chases, robberies, stolen car recoveries” and other police responses, and no citizen complaints for excessive force or disrespect.

White reported from Detroit. Condon reported from New York.

