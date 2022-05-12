Convicted ex-friar won't be tried in 2nd sex abuse case

During a two-day trial last month, a Leflore County jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting West of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust against La Jarvis Love.

Both Loves testified of repeated abuse by West beginning when they were in the fourth grade. They testified the abuse occurred both at the school and on trips to New York and to Wisconsin, where the Franciscan Friars of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary are based. West was a member of the religious order.

A third man, Joshua Love’s younger brother, Raphael Love, also alleged that West sexually abused him. He reported the abuse to church authorities in 1998, after which West returned to Wisconsin and left the order. West has not been charged with abusing Raphael Love.

Gaunt and relying on a walker, West made no comment after he was convicted last month.

West had been held in Mississippi's Leflore County Jail since September 2020, when he was extradited from his home state of Wisconsin to face charges. Shortly after being returned to Mississippi, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust against Joshua Love — the charges that were dropped this month.