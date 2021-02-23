X

Consumer confidence rises for second straight month

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, passers-by examine a storefront window in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street shopping district. U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases began across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, passers-by examine a storefront window in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street shopping district. U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases began across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Nation & World | 23 minutes ago
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
U.S. consumer confidence rose again in February as an improved COVID-19 vaccine push has Americans more optimistic about the future

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose again in February as an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine push provides hope for Americans who have lived through a year of unprecedented restrictions.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 91.3, up from 88.9 in January.

The present situation index, which is based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 92 from 85.5 last month. The expectations index — based on consumers' near-term outlook for income, business, and labor conditions — ticked down slightly to 90.8 this month from 91.2 in January.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.