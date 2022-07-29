journal-news logo
X

Construction along Hollywood Walk of Fame set for 2023

FILE - Walk of Fame stars are pictured along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 21, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday, July 28,2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Walk of Fame stars are pictured along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 21, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday, July 28,2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday.

The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.

Money for the improvements comes from LA Metro’s Measure M, which was approved by voters in 2016 as a half-cent sales tax measure to fund traffic, transit and transportation projects. The LA Metro Board voted last year to put $7.2 million in Measure M funding toward the Hollywood Boulevard construction.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A person takes a selfie as she walks along the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, on March 18, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

FILE - A person takes a selfie as she walks along the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, on March 18, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A person takes a selfie as she walks along the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, on March 18, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

In Other News
1
Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal
2
AP sources: No decision in Watson discipline case this week
3
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
4
Pac-12's Kliavkoff jabs Big 12, touts future after USC, UCLA
5
For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China controlling risk
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top