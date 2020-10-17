Conservatives staging free speech rally attacked by critics

Anderson took the stage at about 1 p.m. and was greeted by chants and plastic water bottles and glass bottles thrown over police barricades.

The event was canceled, although both sides lingered in the area into the afternoon.

Messages left with the San Francisco Police Department were not immediately returned Saturday.

Anderson called the counterprotesters hypocrites and said they are the reason why he's voting for President Donald Trump.

“I love America, I love this country and I love free speech,” he said.

A counter-protester pours a drink on a supporter of President Donald Trump in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A tooth dangles from free speech rally organizer Philip Anderson's mouth after he was attacked by a counter-protester on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A counter-protester throws an egg at conservative activists staging a free speech rally in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A counter-protester, who declined to give his name, prepares to hit a conservative free speech rally organizer in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Philip Anderson, an organizer of a conservative free speech rally, left, hauls a fellow demonstrator over police barricades after being attacked by counter-protesters on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Police officers to to hold off counter-protesters as conservative activists stage a free speech rally in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Philip Anderson, center, organizer of a free speech rally by conservative activists in San Francisco, is attacked by a counter-protester on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger