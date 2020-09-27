Conservatives lead in French Senate elections, Greens gain

Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration, far-right National Rally said it held onto its single Senate seat.

Senators serve six-year terms, and elections are held every three years for roughly half of the chamber.

Macron’s party has struggled in recent elections, and the president has not announced whether he will seek a second term in 2022. The virus pandemic and resulting recession, along with years of protests, have jeopardized his grand plans to transform France’s economy to be more globally competitive and to reinvent European unity.

In the last few weeks, France has been struggling with a resurgence of the virus that has already killed over 31,600 of its citizens, one of Europe's highest virus death tolls.

Macron’s party still controls the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, which has the final say in legislation over the Senate. And the Republicans who dominate the Senate generally support Macron’s pro-business economic policies.

