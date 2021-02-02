Conservationists: new airport gravely harms Albania wetland

According to local officials and area residents, a relative calm that descended over the the area as a result coronavirus restrictions saw the flamingo population at Narta Lagoon increase to about 3,000, indicating that the lagoon could be a viable breeding ground for the birds.

The organizations said such construction violates a number of conventions ratified by Albania.

A Vlore lawmaker appealed directly to Prime Minister Edi Rama to shut down the airport's construction because it would destroy the landscape and dislocate many animal species.

The conservationist groups also warned of airplanes potentially sustaining bird strikes with “tragic consequences" because of the large number of fowl there.