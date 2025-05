Connor Hellebuyck makes 22 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored early goals and Adam Lowry made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ehlers added an empty-netter with 3:40 remaining for a three-point night.

Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas.

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots for Dallas.

Vilardi opened the scoring on a power play at 3:35 of the first period.

Tyler Seguin was called for a double-minor for high-sticking Josh Morrissey just 17 seconds in. Vilardi pounced on Ehlers’ rebound in the crease and slid the puck in the net.

Ehlers followed at 7:07, and Lowry made it a three-goal lead with 8:58 left in the second.

