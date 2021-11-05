Congress urges Washington Football Team to lift NDAs

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league submitted responses Thursday to the committee’s letter from last month.

“As we have discussed with the committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation,” McCarthy said.

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July, saying the culture at the club was “toxic” and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

The NFL said there was no written report on Wilkinson’s inquiry.

