Congress eyes one week of funding to avoid gov't shutdown

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said any final agreement needs to fund defense at the level written into a defense policy bill that passed the House last week, about $858 billion, and "without lavishing extra funding" beyond what President Joe Biden has requested on domestic programs.

“Our Democratic colleagues have already spent two years massively, massively increasing domestic spending, using party-line reconciliation bills outside the normal appropriations process," McConnell said. “So, clearly our colleagues cannot now demand even more, more domestic spending than President Biden even requested in exchange for funding the United States military."

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said last week that the two parties are about $25 billion apart on non-defense, domestic spending in what is expected to be about a $1.65 trillion package.

With negotiations stalled last week, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. was set to introduce a full-year spending bill Monday along with Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. The two are the top Democrats on the appropriations committees in the Senate and House. Leahy said the bill would “provide the needed increase to non-defense programs to stave off inflation and serve the American people."

But Democratic leaders decided to delay their bill introduction. A Senate aide said that Leahy believed “sufficient progress" had occurred during talks over the weekend, so negotiations would continue.

Lawmakers are hoping to attach an array of other priorities to the spending bill, including the Biden administration's request for an additional $37 billion in Ukraine aid, something that Senate leaders in both parties say is necessary as that country defends itself against Russia.