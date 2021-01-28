Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

Tshisekedi won the 2019 election despite widespread allegations of large-scale fraud by Kabila to keep his party in power. Tshisekedi became president, but Kabila's party retained control of the legislature. With the vote to remove the prime minister, Tshisekedi has mustered enough support in parliament to sideline Kabila's party.

Prime Minister Ilunkamba, who held the post for more than a year and a half, was voted out with 367 out of 377 votes. Ilunkamba and other Kabila allies boycotted the vote, saying in a letter to parliament that the decision was an “unfounded political maneuver” and unconstitutional.

Tshisekedi is still forming his new political alliance, which he has named Sacred Union, to replace the coalition with Kabila's party. Analysts say it could have 25 parties, a size that might make it hard to implement reforms such as tackling corruption and passing legislation.

But Tshisekedi's supporters say despite potential challenges, it's time for a change.

“I realized that the government was not represented enough and I took responsibility,” said Jolino Makelele, minister of communication and media who was present at the vote.