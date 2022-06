Congo official: Rwanda will have war if it wants war

The M23 rose to prominence about a decade ago when its fighters seized Goma, the largest city in Congo’s east which sits along the border with Rwanda. The rebels were pushed out of Goma and, after a peace deal, many of M23′s fighters were integrated into Congo's national military.

But earlier this year the rebels made a comeback, launching an offensive against Congo’s military after saying the government had failed to live up to its decade-long promises.

On Wednesday, demonstrators in Goma called on the international community to intervene amid rising tensions.

“We cannot accept being attacked by neighboring countries,” said Jack Sinzahera, who was among those protesting in Goma. “That’s why today there is a popular mobilization to say no to the aggression of Rwanda and Uganda in our country.”

The demonstration was peaceful though police later fired tear gas on some protesters who tried to march to the border post separating Congo from Rwanda.

Relations between Rwanda and Congo have been fraught for decades. Rwanda alleges that Congo gave refuge to the ethnic Hutus who carried out the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus. The two countries have long accused each other of supporting various rival armed groups.

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators march towards the border with Rwanda in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday June 15, 2022. Congo’s military is accusing Rwanda of “no less than an invasion” after a rebel group captured a key town in eastern Congo. The military confirmed late Monday that Bunagana had fallen into rebel hands earlier in the morning. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators march towards the border with Rwanda in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday June 15, 2022. Congo’s military is accusing Rwanda of “no less than an invasion” after a rebel group captured a key town in eastern Congo. The military confirmed late Monday that Bunagana had fallen into rebel hands earlier in the morning. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

