Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

The nine Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame reached an agreement Friday on six-year deal to continue the College Football Playoff through the 2031 season, a significant step that sets in place a revenue sharing plan and allows the the CFP to finalize a media rights agreement.

Executive Director Bill Hancock said the agreement does not lock in a format for the CFP for 2026 and beyond. The playoff is expanding this season from four teams to 12, but that number could grow after the current contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season.