Concerns grow over Eurostar rail service linking UK, EU

Farandou is counting on government aid, as was provided for airlines, but is all too aware of how difficult it will be as there are multiple governments involved.

“We have to see how we manage to help this company in the way that airlines have been helped. It would not be unusual for Eurostar to receive aid to get through this bad patch.”

He said that SNCF has “already put money back into Eurostar’s capital to help,” and the company is in discussions with the French and British governments.

Eurostar has asked for access to the same secured loans as airlines, and a temporary reduction on track access charges it pays to use the U.K.’s only stretch of high-speed rail line.

It said in a statement that its situation was “very serious. Without additional funding from government there is a real risk to the survival of Eurostar, the green gateway to Europe.”

Eurostar CEO Jacques Damas has also said the company hopes the four countries it serves will coordinate regarding virus-linked restrictions on travel.

In November, Damas wrote to British Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking for assistance after the U.K. Treasury announced it would help struggling airports.

Businesses in Britain have appealed to the U.K. government to prop up Eurostar.

London First, which represents scores of large property, retail and tourism businesses in the capital, wrote to the government over the weekend urging the U.K. government not to let Eurostar “fall between the cracks of support” offered to airlines and domestic railways.

“Maintaining this international high-speed rail connection into the heart of London has never been more important,” the letter said. “Having left the European Union, we need to actively set out our stall as an attractive destination for people to live, work and play.

“Safeguarding the future of this connection to the continent should be a symbol of both our desire to build back better and our new cooperative relationship with our European neighbours.”

Britain’s Department for Transport said it recognized “the significant financial challenges” Eurostar faced because of the pandemic.

“We will continue to work closely with them as we support the safe restart and recovery of international travel,” it said.