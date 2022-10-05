Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

Higgins decided to have Lehrmann charged last year and the jury on Wednesday heard her video-recorded police interview from February 2021.

She told police that when she returned to work Monday, two days after the alleged rape, she feared she would be fired because her and Lehrmann entering the minister’s office was flagged as a security breach.

“I knew what had happened to me was wrong, I knew I hadn’t consented,” she said.

She told police she didn’t think anyone would believe her story and figured Lehrmann’s words carried more weight than hers because of his more senior role.

“He was in the office on Monday. … He didn’t seem ashamed (or) upset,” Higgins said. “It just didn’t feel like something he wanted to address.”

She told police when she identified the incident as a sexual assault to her former chief of staff, “the gears shifted.”

“It became less about me and more political, in a sense,” she said.

Defense lawyer Steven Whybrow told the jury Higgins’ allegations had not been tested or proven and Lehrmann denied having sex with her.

Prosecutor Shane Drumgold flagged more than 50 witnesses who could be called to give evidence during the trial, which is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Among the witnesses are Reynolds as well as former government ministers Michaelia Cash and Steven Ciobo.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Higgins has chosen to identify herself in the media.