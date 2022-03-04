Commissioner announces run for Deutch's congressional seat

Moskowitz is the first candidate to announce his intentions for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“In Congress, I will fight to guarantee access to the ballot box, protect Social Security and Medicare, work for real gun safety measures and fight for the safety and protection of the State of Israel,” Moskowitz said in a statement. "I also look forward to working closely with the White House on its ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative to finally find a cure for the disease which has taken far too many good people from us, including my father.”