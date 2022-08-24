Commission: Seoul government responsible for facility abuse

So far, no one has been held accountable for hundreds of deaths, rapes and beatings at Brothers.

Jung Geun-sik, the commission's chairperson, said its findings were based on its investigation into the cases of 191 individuals, who were among 544 Brothers survivors who have so far filed applications. Jung said the commission also plans to look into the foreign adoptions of Brothers children as it continues its investigation.

From the 1960s to 1980s, South Korean military dictators ordered roundups to beautify the streets. Thousands — including homeless and disabled people, as well as children — were snatched off the streets and brought to facilities where they were detained and forced to work.

In interviews with dozens of former Brothers inmates, many said that as children, they were brought to the facility after police officers kidnapped them, and that their parents had no idea of their whereabouts.

The drive intensified as South Korea began preparing to bid for and host the 1988 Summer Olympics. Brothers, a mountainside compound in the southern port city of Busan, was the largest of these facilities and had around 4,000 inmates when its horrors were exposed in 1987.

Kim Yong Won, the former prosecutor who exposed Brothers, told The Associated Press that high-ranking officials blocked his investigation under direction from the office of military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who feared an embarrassing international incident on the eve of the Olympics.

The commission began investigating the Brothers abuse in May last year, following a years-long struggle for redemption by Brothers survivors, many of whom who are struggling with financial and health problems.

Combined Shape Caption Truth and Reconciliation Commission's chairperson Jung Geun-sik, left, speaks during a press conference at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The commission has found the country's past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants' facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption Truth and Reconciliation Commission's chairperson Jung Geun-sik, left, speaks during a press conference at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The commission has found the country's past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants' facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption Victims of Brothers Home attend a press conference at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The commission has found the country's past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants' facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption Victims of Brothers Home attend a press conference at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The commission has found the country's past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants' facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption Truth and Reconciliation Commission's chairperson Jung Geun-sik, left, consoles Han Jong-seon, a victim of Brothers Home, during a press conference at the commission's office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The commission has found the country's past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants' facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption Truth and Reconciliation Commission's chairperson Jung Geun-sik, left, consoles Han Jong-seon, a victim of Brothers Home, during a press conference at the commission's office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The commission has found the country's past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants' facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon