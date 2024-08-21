Commercial ship 'not under command' after repeated attacks target it in Red Sea, British say

A commercial ship traveling through the Red Sea has come under repeated attack, leaving the vessel “not under command” in an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A commercial ship traveling through the Red Sea came under repeated attack Wednesday, leaving the vessel “not under command” in an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the British military said.

Details remained few about the attack, though it comes during the Houthis' monthslong campaign targeting ships over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The attack saw men on small boats first open fire with small arms, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.

The ship also was hit by three projectiles, it added.

“The vessel reports being not under command,” the UKMTO said, likely meaning it lost all power. “No casualties reported.”

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days before their acknowledge one of their assaults.

