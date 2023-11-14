BreakingNews
U.S. 27 closed at Hamilton-Cleves Road for repairs

Semitrailer rear-ends bus carrying students in Ohio, killing 3 and sending 15 to hospital

An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured
Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

In Other News
1
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street soars, and Dow leaps 500 points on...
3
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond...
4
Oakland A's fans send MLB owners 'Stay In Oakland' boxes as Las Vegas...
5
YouTube creators will soon have to disclose use of gen AI in videos or...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top