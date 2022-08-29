journal-news logo
X

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

In Other News
1
Jack Harlow makes early mark at MTV Video Music Awards
2
Trubisky makes case for QB job as Steelers top Lions 19-9
3
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city
4
McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
5
Loyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top