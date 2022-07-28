BreakingNews
West Carrollton man identified as person killed at Middletown steel mill
journal-news logo
X

Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder began testifying Thursday before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team's history of workplace misconduct

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has begun testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.

A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning virtually and in private. The hearing is not public.

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”

Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition. The hearing is not being recorded, though a transcript is expected.

Snyder is testifying a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss Washington's workplace culture and the league's investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.

The committee launched this investigation last year after the league fined Washington $10 million following its review of workplace misconduct but did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson's findings.

Washington opened training camp on Wednesday in Ashburn, Virginia.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A placard for Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder is seen during a Hous​e Oversight Committee hearing on the Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

FILE - A placard for Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder is seen during a Hous​e Oversight Committee hearing on the Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A placard for Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder is seen during a Hous​e Oversight Committee hearing on the Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

In Other News
1
Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls 'win-win'
2
Southwest posts record revenue but warns of rising costs
3
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
4
Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
5
'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top