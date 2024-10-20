Commanders lose Jayden Daniels to a rib injury in a 40-7 romp over the Panthers

The Commanders (5-2) did just fine without him for a vast majority of the game after he had a 46-yard run and completed a couple of passes on their opening possession. They already led at that point thanks to Fowler's pick-6, Andy Dalton's first of two interceptions, the second by Emmanuel Forbes, who returned from being a healthy scratch last week.

The defense dominated, allowing 180 yards, stopping seven of 10 third-down chances and sacking Dalton twice.

With Mariota running the show, Washington chugged along and racked up 421 yards against the Panthers (1-6), who allowed the most points through of any team in the Super Bowl era through the first six games of a season. Mariota was 18 of 23 for 205 yards with TD passes to tight ends Zach Ertz and Ben Sinnott.

Brian Robinson Jr. also ran for a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, which caused him to miss the game last week at Baltimore — his team's first loss since the opener. The 27-point halftime lead was the franchise's biggest since being up 28-0 on Dallas on Dec. 18, 2005.

Carolina's lost season continued five games into Dalton supplanting 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young as the starting QB. Dalton finished 11 of 16 for 93 yards, and Young entered in mop-up duty with 4:55 left, completing two passes for negative yardage.

Chuba Hubbard was limited to 52 yards on 17 carries after averaging averaging over 100 over the past four weeks. He ran for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter long after the outcome was decided and fans who were doing the wave earlier long departed to beat the traffic.

Injuries

Panthers: RB Raheem Blackshear left with a shoulder injury from a kickoff return midway through the third quarter. ... TE Tommy Tremble (back) was inactive after being listed as questionable.

Commanders: In addition to losing Daniels, rookie LT Brandon Coleman was concussed in the first half.

Up next

Panthers: At Denver next Sunday.

Commanders: Host Chicago next Sunday.

