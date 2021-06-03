Coming to Twitter: Sponsored videos from college athletes

Among the schools that have deals with Opendorse are Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Indiana and BYU.

Opendorse also partners with several professional sports league players' associations, including the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

"We’ve built a system that allows the activities of an NBA player to be evaluated differently from that of an NFL player," Lawrence said. “So that same approach you can bring to the collegiate space."

He said if there is a state-by-state approach to NIL legislation, the company is equipped to evaluate activities differently for an athlete in Florida, for example, as oposed to one in Mississippi.

The video athletes can monetize cannot come from the schools and broadcast partners. They must be independently produced.

“This fall when a college sports fan is scrolling through Twitter, they’re going to see a video from their favorite student-athlete and that video could be that athlete providing a post-game recap. Their thoughts on the game they just played,” Lawrence said. “The fan hits play on that video and they will see a five- to 15- to 30-second advertisement before the video plays.

“The difference between that video this fall and that video today is that video this fall will result in compensation directly to that student-athlete.”

The athlete will be paid based on engagement with the video and number of followers.

