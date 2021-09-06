journal-news logo
Comedian Fuquan Johnson 1 of 3 dead from suspected overdose

Authorities say stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson was among three people who died of a suspected overdose at a Los Angeles party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson was among three people who died of a suspected overdose at a Los Angeles party, authorities said Monday.

Three people were declared dead at the scene in the Venice neighborhood early Saturday morning and a fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The dead were Johnson, 43, of Los Angeles; Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Massachusetts; and Natalie Williamson, 33, of Los Angeles, the LA County coroner's office said.

A preliminary investigation found that the three died from an overdose, Lopez said. The coroner will determine and release the official cause of death after autopsies are performed.

Authorities would not identify the person hospitalized.

Johnson had been a popular regular for years at Southern California comedy clubs, and wrote for the online show “Comedy Parlour Live: Quarantine Edition.”

Fellow comedians were paying tribute to him on social media as word spread of his death.

“Your energy would light up a room,” Damien Dante Wayans said on Instagram. “Everybody loved Fu!”

Several media outlets reported that Colangeli was also a stand-up comic.

