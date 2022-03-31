journal-news logo
Comedian Bobby Moynihan has a picture book coming out

This cover image released by Putnam Books for Young Readers shows "Not All Sheep Are Boring" by Bobby Moynihan, with pictures by Julie Rowan-Zoch. ( Putnam Books for Young Readers via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Moynihan, the former “Saturday Night Live” star, is now a member of another inner circle of comedy: those writing children's books.

Moynihan's picture story “Not All Sheep Are Boring!” will be published Sept. 20 by Putnam Books for Young Readers. Julie Rowan-Zoch is providing illustrations for a book featuring adventure-seeking, jetpack-wearing sheep.

“I am pleased as punch to help this little Toad tell his story, Not All Sheep are Boring! Also, just a reminder to keep an eye on Pierre the Sheep. He’s shifty," Moynihan, who currently appears in the sitcom “Mr. Mayor,” said in a statement Thursday.

Other comedians with picture books include Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Moynihan and his wife, actor Brynn O'Malley, have a 4-year-old daughter.

