BreakingNews
DAY 2: BOLO issued for surrounding states as search continues for Columbus AMBER Alert infant, suspect
journal-news logo
X

Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

Nation & World
By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Monday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday has announced

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.

The Colts will host the Chargers on Monday night.

Saturday made the move, four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers.

The Colts (4-9-1) are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.

Foles has not taken a regular-season snap since Indy signed him as a backup during the offseason. He was the Super Bowl MVP when the Philadelphia Eagles won the world championship following the 2017 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Zelenskyy in US to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages
2
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
3
Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies
4
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
5
New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top