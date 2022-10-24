Colts bench injured QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger

Coach Frank Reich made the announcement Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday's 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.

Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has fumbled 11 times this season. The 37-year-old Ryan has been sacked 24 times, taken 59 hits and ranks second in pass attempts with 297, largely because the Colts (3-3-1) have been unable to get their ground game churning.