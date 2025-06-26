Colton Cowser of Orioles breaks up no-hit bid by Rangers' deGrom in 8th inning

DeGrom struck out seven. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw threw 59 strikes and 89 pitches overall before being lifted after allowing his first hit. He has a 7-2 record.

Texas leads 7-0.

The Orioles went hitless for six innings on Tuesday night against Texas left-hander Jacob Latz before singling in the seventh. Baltimore also went hitless for seven innings against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on Saturday before Gary Sánchez finally singled in the eighth off reliever JT Brubaker.

Texas scored once in the second inning, twice in the fourth, three times in the third and added a run in the sixth. The Rangers scored four earned runs off Baltimore starter Brandon Young and three earned runs off reliever Scott Blewett.

