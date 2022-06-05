journal-news logo
Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen's Platinum Jubilee

Members of the Household Cavalry march ahead, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
By SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Royal fans are hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colorful street pageant sashays through London

LONDON (AP) — A colorful street pageant highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old monarch later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.

With the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses began the ceremony as they marched down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gilded gold state coach, a horse-drawn carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago.

The queen wasn't taking part in the pageant — though a virtual version of her, drawn from archival video from her 1953 coronation, was shown at the coach’s windows.

Thousands of performers were scheduled to parade along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route, telling the story of the queen's life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

The keenest royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came for the celebrities who will be performing, while others wanted to be part of a historical moment.

“It’s part of history, it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home," said Shaun Wallen, 50.

The queen hasn't appeared in public for the Platinum Jubilee events since Thursday, when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace's balcony with her family. She has limited her appearances in recent months due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues.” She also had COVID-19 this spring.

Still, she delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.

Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert Saturday night, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

The celebrities paid tribute to the queen's decades of service to the U.K. and the Commonwealth. Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, highlighted his mother's role as a symbol of unity and stability through the decades.

Addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” Charles said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years.”

On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch." Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbeques.

Later Sunday, celebrities including singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. Many hope that the monarch will make a second balcony appearance to cap the weekend of celebrations.

Jo Kearney contributed to this report.

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Soldiers parade, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the local community participate in the Big Jubilee Lunch at 'The Long Table' on The Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Members of the local community participate in the Big Jubilee Lunch at 'The Long Table' on The Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, right and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrive for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, right and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrive for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

A young girl looks up at a Punch and Judy show during a public street party in Elizabeth Street in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

A young girl looks up at a Punch and Judy show during a public street party in Elizabeth Street in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP)

Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrives for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrives for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Lilly the Corgi dog enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Lilly the Corgi dog enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Betty the Parson Russell Terrier enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Betty the Parson Russell Terrier enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Carrie Symonds attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Carrie Symonds attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Two women attend a public street party in Castle Lane in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Two women attend a public street party in Castle Lane in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

