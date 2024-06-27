Colorado's MacKinnon wins Hart and Lindsay awards as the NHL's top player

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard was selected as the league's top rookie, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie, and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks was named winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the top defenseman.

MacKinnon had a career-high 140 points this season to win both awards for the first time. He opened the season with a 35-game point streak at home, second all-time only to Wayne Gretzky.

MacKinnon finished the season with 54 goals and 89 assists.

He beat out Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the Hart and Kucherov and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Lindsay.

Bedard, one of the most-hyped prospects in recent years, was last year's No. 1 overall draft pick by the Blackhawks and led all rookies with 61 points. He also was first with 22 goals and his 39 assists tied for the lead as well.

Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils were the other contenders.

Hellebuyck, who also won the Vezina in 2020, allowed 2.39 goals were per game, had a .921 save percentage and recorded five shutouts. Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks were the other finalists.

Hughes, won the Norris Trophy for the first time, led all defenseman with 92 points and 75 assists. He also scored 17 goals. Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Cale Makar of the Avalanche were the other contenders.

Awards announced earlier include:

— Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward for the second time in four years.

— Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. He also won it in 2021.

— Rick Tocchet received the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year. He led the Vancouver Canucks to the Pacific Division title.

— Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill was named the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award winner.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

