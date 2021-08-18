Colorado's Boebert discloses husband's work for energy firm

In her previous filing, Boebert reported her income as coming from a gun-themed restaurant she and her husband run in Rifle, Colorado, and an affiliated smokehouse. Boebert also listed “Boebert Consulting — spouse” on the candidate form, but listed her husband's income source as "N/A."

Kedric Payne, a former deputy chief counsel in the Office of Congressional Ethics who now works at the Campaign Legal Center, said Boebert should have fully disclosed the sources of her husband’s income last year.

“The spouse is supposed to disclose the source of all earned income and this doesn’t add up with what was in the prior filing,” Payne said,

“Mr. Boebert has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012,” Ben Stout, the congresswoman’s deputy chief of staff, said in an email. “For any other questions regarding the congresswoman’s finances, I’d refer you to the disclosure she filed.”

There is no company called Terra Energy Productions registered with the state. But Terra Energy Partners, a Houston-based firm that boasts it is “one of the largest producers of natural gas in Colorado," has a heavy presence in Boebert's district. The company did not return a call for comment.

Boebert has become a partisan lightning rod during her brief time in Congress, insisting on her right to bring a gun onto the floor of the House, voting to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in two states and maintaining a fiery presence on social media.

Her disclosure form reports that her restaurant, Shooters Grill, lost $143,000 in 2019 and $226,000 in 2020. Her candidacy was partly driven by her protest against lockdowns during the start of the pandemic last year, which she argued threatened businesses like hers.