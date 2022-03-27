Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

Miller said her neighbors helped her escape along with her husband, Craig, their three adult sons and two dogs, Ginger and Chloe. She said the hardest losses from the blaze were things they didn't look at much, like baby shoes, family pictures and letters from her grandmother.

"I feel exhausted by all of this, and I just feel like enough as far as these fires and disasters," she said. She pointed to a recent Texas wildfire that left a deputy dead and homes destroyed. " ... So I'm standing there and it's just kind of a repeat."

Saturday's fire started around 2 p.m. and burned protected wildland near the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder police said. Authorities have called it the NCAR fire and its cause is not yet known, said Washburn.

___

Associated Press photographer Damian Dovarganes contributed to this report.

Caption A helicopter flies above the smoke from the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption Boulder County Sheriff deputies keep the road closed at Highway 93 and Eldorado Spring Drive as the NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption People watch as the NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption A helicopter flies above the smoke from the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The NCAR fire prompted evacuations in south Boulder and pre-evacuation warning for Eldorado Springs. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colo. About 19,000 Colorado residents were ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze. The wildfire had grown to 123 acres (50 hectares) by late afternoon with no containment, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Evacuation orders covered 8,000 homes. Springs in southwestern Boulder County. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colo. About 19,000 Colorado residents were ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze. The wildfire had grown to 123 acres (50 hectares) by late afternoon with no containment, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Evacuation orders covered 8,000 homes. Springs in southwestern Boulder County. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption A single engine air tanker drops water on the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colo. About 19,000 Colorado residents were ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze. The wildfire had grown to 123 acres (50 hectares) by late afternoon with no containment, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Evacuation orders covered 8,000 homes. Springs in southwestern Boulder County. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption This photo provided by realtor Alicia Miller shows the ruins of Miller's former house, which burned to the ground on Dec. 30, 2021, in the devastating Marshall Fire that roared through Louisville, Colo., as smoke from the NCAR Fire burns, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the background. About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said. (Alicia Miller via AP) Credit: Alicia Miller

Caption Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of Boulder, Colo. About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday. (AP Photo/Dave Zelio) Credit: Dave Zelio

Caption Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of Boulder, Colo. About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday. (AP Photo/Dave Zelio) Credit: Dave Zelio