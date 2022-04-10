Colorado Republicans back election denier for Senate primary

Hanks' supporters also rallied around Tina Peters, a clerk in a western Colorado county who has been indicted for her alleged role in the copying of confidential voting data that has been posted widely by Trump supporters online.

Peters, who was barred by a judge from overseeing last year's local elections, is running for the GOP nomination for Colorado's top elections office, secretary of state. She won 61% of the vote at Saturday's events. Two other Republican candidates — businessman Michael O'Donnell, who came in second at Saturday's assembly, and Pam Anderson, a former suburban county clerk who avoided the assembly and filed petitions backing her candidacy, will also be on the June ballot for the GOP nomination.

Greg Lopez, a former mayor of a Denver suburb, was the top vote-getter for the party's gubernatorial nomination after promising to pardon Peters if he were elected governor. He and Heidi Ganahl, a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, will face off in the June primary. The winner will challenge Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Candidates for statewide office must receive support from at least 30% of the delegates to be placed on the primary ballot, or circulate petitions gathered in each of the state's eight congressional districts. Five other Republican Senate hopefuls split the remaining votes evenly, with none clearing the critical 30% threshold, ending their campaigns.

An Air Force veteran and former military intelligence officer, Hanks has quickly become a polarizing figure in Colorado politics after winning election to the statehouse in 2020. He has made questioning the election his top issue, visiting the erratic, Trump-backed review of the election in Arizona's largest county and filing a lawsuit against the state's Democratic secretary of state, Jena Griswold, to compel a similar review of Colorado's election system.

His rival, O'Dea, has instead focused his campaign on economics and social issues.

Caption U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks speaks during the GOP Assembly at the World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun via AP) Credit: Hugh Carey