Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges

“The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”

The NBA has said it is also looking into the matter, and has not announced any sanctions — such as a suspension — against Morant.

Police said the investigation confirmed that “the incident” — Morant was not named in the release, which only made reference to “a prominent NBA player” — occurred at an establishment called Shotgun Willies in Glendale. The two-time All-Star streamed the video in the early hours of Saturday, after the Grizzlies played in Denver on Friday night.

The Grizzlies said Morant would be away from the team for at least two games — those were Sunday and Tuesday — and Morant later said that he decided "to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

It is not clear what that means. Morant has not commented further and the Grizzlies have not shared what steps he is taking or why he is seeking help.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP