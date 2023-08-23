Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The prosecutors said experts have determined that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is mentally competent to proceed toward a trial.

The district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that experts at the state mental hospital say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa no longer has a mental disability that prevents him for helping in his defense and can proceed with criminal proceedings.

A judge still must accept their conclusion in order for proceedings to resume, it said.

The March 22, 2021, attack at a King Soopers grocery shocked a state that has seen its share of mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven, was shot and killed while rushing into the store with an initial team of police officers. In addition to Rikki Olds, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Teri Leiker, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters were killed inside and outside the supermarket.

The remodeled King Soopers reopened in February, with about half of those who worked there at the time of the shooting choosing to return.