Bernal adds Giro d’Italia title to Tour de France win

“Yes, finally, this is my second Grand Tour (win),” Bernal said. "I think in this moment I look calm but inside I am exploding with happiness. I’ve already won the Tour and now the Giro.

"It is my first Giro, and it was very special, the way we rode, the way I returned to being a player after nearly two years without good form in a Grand Tour. So, I think it’s special.”

Bernal's teammate, Filippo Ganna, won the individual time trial despite a late puncture after the Italian’s closest rival, Rémi Cavagna, crashed with about 600 meters to go.

“When I see the puncture, I think, 'Ah, today unlucky, I lose the race',” Ganna said. "I changed the bike really well, really fast, like a Formula One race, and then when I crossed the line I think, ‘OK, now will win Cavagna,’ because he’s a really good rider, really good time trial.

“In the end when I see his crash, I think, ‘OK, we have played with the same cards, I puncture and he’s crashed,’ and the result I think is the same without my puncture and without his crash.”

Ganna was the favorite to triumph on the 21st and final stage. He won the opening time trial in Turin and all three time trials in last year’s Giro as well as another stage.

Ganna took the lead with a time of 33:48 but his chances of winning seemed precarious as he lost about 20 seconds when he was forced to change bikes after the puncture.

Cavagna looked set to beat his time but the French time trial champion appeared to lock up his brakes at a corner and flipped over his bicycle as Ganna watched from the leader’s hot seat.

Cavagna got up unhurt and finished second, 12 seconds behind Ganna.

Edoardo Affini was third, a second further back.

“As a team, we brought home a beautiful result,” Ganna said. "Egan Bernal did something wonderful that has been built over these last three weeks.

“We worked hard to keep Egan always at the front of the peloton ... And to arrive today with the pink jersey and celebrate tonight all together I think is a dream of every team.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates as he completes the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 30.3 kilometers individual time trial from Senago to Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombian fans celebrate as Egan Bernal completes the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 30.3 kilometers individual time trial from Senago to Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal is flanked by runner-up Italy's Damiano Caruso, and Third placed Britain's Simon Yates, right, as he celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates as he completes the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 30.3 kilometers individual time trial from Senago to Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Britain's Simon Yates stands on podium after placing third in the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates as he completes the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 30.3 kilometers individual time trial from Senago to Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Italy's Filippo Ganna competes during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 30.3 kilometers individual time trial from Senago to Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno