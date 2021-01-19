Colombia says it's ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines

On Tuesday, officials from the Ministry of Health took journalists through a temperature-controlled warehouse in Bogota that can house up to 50 million vaccines. They displayed brand new freezers that can keep vaccines at ultracold temperatures of -80 degrees Celsius.

The freezers, which are about the size of a kitchen fridge, can hold up to 200,000 vaccines each, officials said. The Ministry of Health says similar warehouses have been set up at provincial capitals to ensure that vaccines stay cool and don’t get spoiled as they travel through the country. More than 3,000 portable containers will be used to keep the vaccines cold as they are taken to remote towns and villages.