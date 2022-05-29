Colombia presidential race to runoff; leftist vs businessman

“The main problem in the country is the inequality of conditions, the work is not well paid,” said Jenny Bello, who sold coffee near a long line of voters under a typical cloudy sky in the capital of Bogotá. She had to resort to informal sales after months without work because of the pandemic.

This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC for its initials in Spanish. But the divisive agreement was not a main issue during the campaign, which focused on poverty, inflation and other challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

Election Day took place peacefully for the most part across the country, which is the third most populous in Latin America. But in the south-central state of Guaviare, three explosions were set off in rural areas far from polling stations, leaving a soldier with shrapnel wounds, said Defense Minister Diego Molano, who added that FARC dissident groups were allegedly responsible. The dissidents operate in the area.

It is Petro's third attempt to become president. He was defeated in 2018 by Duque, who was not eligible for reelection.

A victory for Petro would usher in a new political era in a country that has always been governed by conservatives or moderates while marginalizing the left due to its perceived association with the nation’s armed conflict. He was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

He has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including a tax reform, as well as changes to how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups.

Petro's main rival for most of the campaign had been Federico Gutiérrez, a former mayor of Medellin backed by most of Colombia’s traditional parties who ran on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

But Hernández, the former mayor of the north-central city of Bucaramanga, surged in recent polls with promises to “clean” the country of corruption and to donate his salary.

“Now, we enter the second period, and these next few days will be decisive in determining the future of the country,” Hernández said in a livestream after early results showed he advanced to the runoff. He said he remains firm on his commitment to end “corruption as a system of government.”

Historically, Colombia's early election results are consistent with the final count that authorities give days after the contest.

A Gallup poll conducted earlier this month showed that 75% of Colombians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and only 27% approve of Duque. A poll last year by Gallup found 60% of those questioned were finding it hard to get by on their income.

The coronavirus pandemic set back the country’s anti-poverty efforts by at least a decade. Official figures showed that 39% of Colombia’s 51.6 million residents lived on less than $89 a month last year, which has a slight improvement from the 42.5% rate from 2020.

Meanwhile, the country’s inflation reached its highest levels in two decades last month. Duque’s administration has justified April’s 9.2% rate for April by saying it is part of a global inflationary phenomenon, but the argument has not tamed discontent over increasing food prices.

“The vote serves to change the country and I think that this responsibility falls a lot on young people who want to reach standards that allow us to have a decent life,” said Juan David González, 28, who voted for the second time in a presidential election.

In addition to economic challenges, Colombia’s next president will also have to face a complex security issue and corruption, which is a top concern of voters.

The Red Cross last year concluded Colombia reached its highest level of violence in the last five years. Although the peace agreement with the FARC has been implemented, the territories and drug-trafficking routes that it once controlled are in dispute between other armed groups such as the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a guerrilla founded in the 1960s, FARC dissidents and the Gulf Clan cartel.

Duque’s successor will have to decide whether to resume peace talks with the ELN, which he suspended in 2019 after an attack killed more than 20 people.

The other candidates on the ballot were Sergio Fajardo, former mayor of Medellín and candidate for the center coalition; Christian leader John Milton Rodríguez, and the conservative Enrique Gómez.

“Corruption in state entities is the main problem in the country,” Édgar González said after voting in Bogotá. “... A very big change is taking place in the country’s politics and if we all exercise the right we are going to achieve that change.”

Garcia Cano reported from Caracas, Venezuela.

Caption Supporters of Rodolfo Hernandez, presidential candidate with the Anti-corruption Governors League, celebrate as they listen to favorable partial results at his election night headquarters in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mauricio Pinzon)

Caption Partial results for presidential elections are shown on a screen where supporters of Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate with the Historical Pact coalition, gather after polls closed in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Caption Rodolfo Hernandez, presidential candidate with the Anti-corruption Governors League, leaves a polling station after voting in presidential elections in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mauricio Pinzon)

Caption Supporters of Federico Gutierrez, presidential candidate with the Team Colombia coalition, wait for results at his election headquarters on the day of presidential elections in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leonardo Munoz)

Caption Musicians perform before supporters of Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate with the Historical Pact coalition, on election night in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Petro will advance to a runoff contest in June after none of the six candidates in Sunday's first round got half the vote. The Spanish word "Change" is the start of the phrase "Change for life." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Caption Election workers count ballots at a closed polling station on the day of presidential elections in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)

Caption Unused ballots are torn up by an election worker at a polling station that closed on the day of presidential elections in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)

Caption Election workers count ballots at a closed polling station on the day of presidential elections in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)

Caption Election workers count ballots at a closed polling station on the day of presidential elections in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)

Caption A man looks for his polling post during presidential elections in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Caption People wait to vote during presidential elections in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leonardo Munoz)

Caption A voter waits to cast her ballot during presidential elections in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leonardo Munoz)

Caption A ballot is handed to a voter during the presidential election at the main voting station, Corferias, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leonardo Munoz)

Caption Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate with the Historical Pact coalition, leaves a polling station after voting during presidential elections in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leonardo Munoz)

Caption Federico Gutierrez, presidential candidate with the Team Colombia coalition, shows his ballot before voting, accompanied by his wife Margarita Gomez, and their son Pedro, during presidential elections in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)

Caption Rodolfo Hernandez, presidential candidate with the Anti-corruption Governors League, casts his ballot during presidential elections in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mauricio Pinzon)

Caption FILE - Supporters of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro of the Historical Pact coalition, attend a campaign rally in Fusagasuga, Colombia, May 11, 2022. Colombians emerging from the coronavirus pandemic are heading to the polls to pick their next president on Sunday, May 29, choosing from six candidates who all promise various degrees of change amid rising inequality, inflation, violence and a discontent with the status quo. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Caption FILE - People walk past a campaign mural of presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, representing the League of Anti-Corruption Governors, in Bogota, Colombia, May 20, 2022. Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, rose in the final stretch of the Colombia's presidential campaign after promising to "clean" the country of corruption and to donate his salary among other measures. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)