Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying textile factory workers returning from a night shift and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m., the news agency said.

The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks. Footage from street cameras aired by TV news channels showed the minibus driver maneuvering around a lowered barrier to cross the tracks before the train struck the vehicle.