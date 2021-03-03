Collins to back Haaland for Interior, sealing her approval

Collins, a moderate who frequently sides with Manchin, said she differs with Haaland on a number of issues but appreciated her role in helping to lead House passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. The landmark law, co-sponsored by Collins in the Senate, authorizes nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

Collins said she also appreciated Haaland's support on issues important to Maine, such as Acadia National Park, "as well as her deep knowledge of tribal issues, which has earned her the support of tribes across the country, including those in Maine.''