Collins provides spark, Michigan beats Colorado State 75-63

But the Rams could not take advantage of the highest seed in school history, the momentum from nine wins in their previous 11 games or the big, early lead.

Michigan turned the ball over nine times in the first 12 1/2 minutes to fall behind 28-13, but things turned around when Howard reinserted Collins. He finished six of seven from the field and had just one turnover.

Collins scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to eight and Michigan closed within 36-29 at halftime.

He continued the charge early in the second half, capping a 6-0 spurt with a steal and dunk to make it 38-35. And when Houston made back-to-back 3s midway through the second half, Michigan led 53-49.

The Wolverines never trailed again, closing it out at the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: A year ago, the Wolverines won the Big Ten regular-season crown and came within one win of reaching the Final Four. Most of those players opted to return to chase Michigan's second national title. After teetering early, the Wolverines gave themselves a chance — especially if Jones returns this weekend.

Colorado State: The Rams had all five starters return from last season's third-place NIT squad. They're not likely to be as fortunate again next fall. While this was likely Niko Medved's best coaching job, it wasn't the way the Rams anticipated heading home.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Moves within one win of a fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Colorado State: Will use this offseason to regroup and reload.

