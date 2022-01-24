Collins beats Mertens, returns to Australian Open quarters

“Today it was really physically tough for me,” Collins said. "I played a long match the other day — 2 1/2 hours — and then I played doubles, so I spent about five hours on court.

“I had to make a lot of technical adjustments to make myself comfortable moving around, especially serving."

Collins was aggressive with her ground strokes, hitting 45 winners and and making 41 errors against Mertens. She converted five of her 18 break-point chances and clinched the victory when Mertens, a semifinalist in Australia in 2018, served a double-fault.

In fourth-round men's matches later Monday, U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev was playing Maxime Cressy, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas was scheduled to play No. 20 Taylor Fritz and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic was against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Caption Danielle Collins of the U.S. makes a forehand return to Elise Mertens of Belgium during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill