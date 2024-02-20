College Football Playoff decreases number of spots reserved for conference champions from 6 to 5

The original plan for the 12-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes, and six at-large selections. But with one fewer power conference after the Pac-12's demise, the commissioners who manage the CFP recommended to make the change from a 6-6 format to a 5-7.

No conference will have automatic access. Those five slots will go to the highest-ranked conference champs as determined by the CFP selection committee, ensuring at least one team from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will make the 12-team field.

The selection committee's rankings also will determine the seven at-large bids. There will be no limit to how many teams can come from the same league.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University and chair of the CFP Board of Managers. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

The coming season will be the first with a 12-team playoff after 10 years of it being a four-team event.

