College FB Hall of Famer, NFL OL Shelby Jordan dies at 70

Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released Friday by the College Football Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. Neither provided a cause of death or said where his death occurred.

Jordan, a linebacker in college, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft but he was cut after training camp. He signed with New England as a free agent in 1974 and got hurt in training camp. He transitioned to offensive tackle and saw his first NFL action in 1975.