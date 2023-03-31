College ends partnership with school over the David issue

The Florida school's principal Hope Carrasquilla resigned last week following an ultimatum from the school board's chairman.

Carrasquilla told the Tallahassee Democrat one parent complained the material was pornographic and two other parents said they wanted to be notified of the lesson before it was given to their children. The instruction also included Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam" painting and Botticelli's "Birth of Venus."

Tallahassee Classical School did not immediately respond to phone messages left Thursday seeking comment.

After Carrasquilla resigned, the Florence museum housing the David on Sunday invited parents and students from Tallahassee Classical School to visit the statue in person. Florence's mayor also tweeted an invitation to Carrasquilla so he could personally honor her.

The David statue’s nudity has been part of a centuries-old debate about art pushing boundaries and the rules of censorship. In the 1500s, metal fig leaves covered the genitals of statues like the David when the Roman Catholic Church deemed nudity as immodest and obscene.