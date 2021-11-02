College cancels Meacham talk over Planned Parenthood ties

“Unexpectedly, Mr. Meacham’s planned lecture has become a divisive issue, one that takes attention away from our opportunity to celebrate Samford. I regret that this has happened,” Taylor said.

A representative for Meacham did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Meacham spoke at a luncheon held for Planned Parenthood of South Texas on Oct. 6, according to the organization's website.

In the letter announcing the cancellation, Taylor said he found Meacham's insights “to be both challenging and inspiring.”

“Our mission as a Christ-centered institution of higher learning is to stand boldly at the intersection of society and the church and to convene important conversations about how to live faithfully in the world. That mission calls us to invite speakers and artists to campus who challenge our perspectives and who share wisdom and insights,” Taylor said.

Samford, which was established by the Alabama State Baptist Convention, has an enrollment of about 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students and includes a divinity school. Students are required to attend campus worship or faith-related events to graduate.

Meacham won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009 for his political biography of President Andrew Jackson, “American Lion.” His New York Times best-selling books include “The Hope of Glory,” which examines the final sayings of Jesus.