Collection of Norman Mailer's writing finds new publisher

“That’s not the issue at all,” Wylie said when asked if he would confirm the report. “Everyone’s pleased by the outcome.”

Asked why Random House was not publishing the book, Wylie called it an “editorial decision” and added that “There is really no issue here.”

Mailer, who died in 2007, was among the most famous and controversial authors in his lifetime and has long been a signature part of Random House's legacy. He was the recipient of Pulitzer Prizes for “The Armies of the Night” and “The Executioner's Song,” but was also widely condemned for his writing on race, for his admittedly misogynist opinions and for the stabbing of his second wife, Adele Morales, in 1960.

Interest in his work has sharply faded, especially compared to such contemporaries as Baldwin. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market, combined sales for four of Mailer's best known books — “The Armies of the Night,” “The Naked and the Dead,” “The Executioner's Song” and “The Fight” — were under 4,000 copies in 2021.

According to one of Mailer's sons, Michael Mailer, Random House suggested a centennial project and the family, along with J. Michael Lennon, “put together a proposal for a collection of political essays on democracy which they liked and then decided later not to proceed due to objections, putatively, from certain junior executives.”

A Random House spokesperson did not respond directly to allegations about the book's contents, saying in a statement: “It is factually incorrect that Random House cancelled an upcoming book of essays by Norman Mailer. We did not have this collection under contract. Random House does continue to publish much of Norman Mailer’s backlist.”