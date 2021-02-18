Colin Jost opens up about reasons behind his marriage reveal

In his latest film, a new version of "Tom and Jerry” that combines animation with live action, Jost plays a groom in an elaborate high-profile wedding at a ritzy hotel.

Shot before his own nuptials, Jost picked up a little something from the experience.

“My character obviously is going overboard in an attempt to both please his bride and impress her father,” Jost said. “Learning about communication and trying to anticipate what your partner wants or needs in different moments I think is the most important lesson I learned.”

Johansson and Jost got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years and were married last October in a private ceremony for close friends and family.