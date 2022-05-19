Cole's OT goal lift Hurricanes past Rangers for Game 1 win

Filip Chytil scored a first-period goal for the Rangers, while Shesterkin finished with 24 saves.

Both teams advanced through grueling seven-game first-round series, first with Carolina finally getting past Boston on Saturday followed by New York rallying past Pittsburgh in overtime a day later.

The Hurricanes never trailed in their series nor in their four home wins. The Rangers had to rally from a 3-1 series deficit with three straight wins, which included Shesterkin — finalist for the Vezina Trophy for league’s top goalie and Hart Trophy for league MVP — bouncing back from surrendering 10 goals in Games 3 and 4.

Yet when this one started, it was the Hurricanes who looked a step slow while the Rangers moved the puck effectively and gave up few quality chances.

And the Rangers were also opportunistic at the perfect moment to seize early momentum.

As defenseman Tony DeAngelo tried to send the puck back to teammate Jaccob Slavin for a reset, Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière stole the pass to lead a 3-on-2 rush. Lafrenière passed to Chytil, who one-timed the puck from the right side past the extended stick of Slavin and Raanta at 7:07 of the first.

That score held up for the Rangers nearly the rest of the night until the Hurricanes finally showed an urgent third-period edge to build some momentum. They even twice got pucks past Shesterkin only to ping the crossbar, first on a breakaway by Nino Niederreiter and later from Aho.

But Aho responded less than 30 seconds later to finally find the net, taking a feed from rookie Seth Jarvis and then going to his backhand side. Shesterkin made the initial stop, but Aho knocked the rebound across for the tying score with 2:23 left in the third.

POSTSEASON WORK

Both of Chytil’s postseason goals have come in the last four games. Lafrenière is up to three assists in his first postseason.

Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen assisted on Aho's tying goal for his sixth helper of the playoffs, while Jarvis also posted his third assist.

SIREN SOUNDERS

Retired Hurricanes defenseman Sean Hill, part of the team’s run to the Cup final in 2002, sounded the pregame “storm warning” siren for the team to take the ice.

Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson and Raleigh-born PGA Tour golfer Chesson Hadley sounded the siren for the first and second intermissions, respectively.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Carolina Hurricanes celebrate an overtime goal by Ian Cole against the New York Rangers in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption Carolina Hurricanes celebrate an overtime goal by Ian Cole against the New York Rangers in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption New York Rangers center Filip Chytil, center, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with left wing Alexis Lafrenière, left, right wing Kaapo Kakko, second from left, defenseman Adam Fox (23) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward Caption New York Rangers center Filip Chytil, center, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with left wing Alexis Lafrenière, left, right wing Kaapo Kakko, second from left, defenseman Adam Fox (23) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Caption Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) shoots the puck over New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) for a goal as center Mika Zibanejad (93) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) defend during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward Caption Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) shoots the puck over New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) for a goal as center Mika Zibanejad (93) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) defend during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Caption New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) drives the puck between Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) and Brett Pesce (22) only to have it blocked by goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) drives the puck between Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) and Brett Pesce (22) only to have it blocked by goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches the puck as Brett Pesce (22) defends against New York Rangers' Tyler Motte (64) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches the puck as Brett Pesce (22) defends against New York Rangers' Tyler Motte (64) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption New York Rangers' Frank Vatrano (77) skates with the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption New York Rangers' Frank Vatrano (77) skates with the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) tips the puck away from New York Rangers' Keith Kinkaid (71) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) tips the puck away from New York Rangers' Keith Kinkaid (71) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and teammate Jacob Trouba (8) control the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) and Nino Niederreiter (21) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and teammate Jacob Trouba (8) control the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) and Nino Niederreiter (21) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker